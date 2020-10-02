Vehicles banned from travelIing through Nguyen Huu Canh overpass from October 3





Accordingly, motorbikes can travel to Saigon Bridge - Dien Bien Phu Street – U-turn at the intersection of Hang Xanh - Dien Bien Phu Street – 602 alley Dien Bien Phu Street to Nguyen Huu Canh Street.Nguyen Huu Canh street upgrading project started on implementation from October with a total investment of nearly VND473 billion (US$20.4), with a total length of 3.2 kilometers passing through District 1 and Binh Thanh District contributing to solving flooding in the street.The project has completed 1.2 kilometers over the total length of 3.2 kilometers. It is expected that the whole project will be finished in advance April 30, 2021.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong