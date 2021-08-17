Vermicelli, tofu, bread producers, slaughter houses in HCMC resume operation

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



On the same day, Vissan Joint Stock Company said that its slaughterhouse operation has been step-by-step resumed after temporary suspension in compliance with Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

However, the facilities just opened in the morning in two to three hours as the consumption demand is not high at the current time due to the closure of the restaurants and retail stores of vermicelli and tofu.The company is going to officially resume its slaughterhouse activities from August 20 with the expected capacity of around 200 to 300 pigs in the first and second days and the capacity will be gradually increased in the next days.According to Director of Xuan Thoi Thuong Slaughterhouse To Van Liem, the slaughterhouse just operates with one-third capacity compared with the previous time with 1,200 to 1,400 pigs a day.To meet the demand of consuming pork for the city’s residents, the factory has plans of opening one more slaughterhouse chain within seven days to bring the total capacity to 2,000 pigs a day serving consumers.The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development informed that the city consumes around 4,500 pigs a day on average, of which around 3,000 pigs from slaughterhouses, a reduction of 50 percent compared to the pre-pandemic outbreak period. Currently, many slaughterhouses in Ho Chi Minh City have to temporarily close due tothe Covid-19 infectious cases.Apart from promptly reopening the slaughterhouses, Ho Chi Minh City is collaborating with provinces of Dong Nai, Long An and Tay Ninh to provide pigs and pork to the city customers.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong