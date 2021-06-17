Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc assigned to manage fight against Covid-19 in HCMC

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (2nd, R) is checking the Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in PouYuen Co. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, to boost the performance of the fight against the latest and most complicated Covid-19 outbreak in HCMC as well as to complete the ‘dual target’ of the city in 2021, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc is assigned to manage all Covid-19 prevention and control matters in the city, effective as of June 16 until further notice.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan will temporarily handle other duties of Vice Chairman Duc, including foreign affairs tasks, the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart City’, and member of the Council of University Rectors in HCMC.

Other responsibilities that Vice Chairman Hoan also takes charge of for the time being are in the fields of education and training, healthcare, medication management, food sanitation and safety, telecoms and post, information technology, publishing and press, cooperation with domestic and international localities, and direct management of the districts of 5, Phu Nhuan, and Nha Be.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong