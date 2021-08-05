Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee visits green zones in Binh Chanh

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh (R) present gift to a resident in a green zone in Vinh Loc B Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

In the visit to a residential area of workers in the Hamlet 3 in Vinh Loc B Commune, Mr. Le Hoa Binh highly appreciated a 50 percent rental discount for workers in three months and encouraged people to strictly implement social distancing measures.



He asked the district’s authorities to take care of the residents amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the People’s Committees of Vinh Loc B and Binh Loi communes have launched their green zones protection plans in the Hamlet 4A’s quarter 2 and Hamlet 3’s quarter 3 respectively.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee cum Head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Binh Chanh District, protecting and expanding the green zones is the key task of the district. The local authorities also announced the hotlines of communes for residents to call in case of an emergency.



Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh (3rd, R) talks with Binh Chanh District's leaders. (Photo: SGGP)



By Thanh Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh