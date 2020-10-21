VietAd 2020 held in HCMC





Compared to 2019, VietAd 2020 attracted participation of more than 180 booths from 60 domestic enterprises without any foreign businesses due to an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.VietAd 2020 displays modern advertising machinery and equipment, supplies and gifts, advertising, printing and decorating services.Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition will run until October 23, bringing revenue growth by 15 percent compared to VietAd 2019.

By Quy Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong