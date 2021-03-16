Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC donates over US$43,000 to buy Covid-19 vaccine

On behalf of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang presented the funds to the HCMC Fatherland Front Committee at Vietnam Quoc Tu pagoda in District 10.



The sum is taken from the fund “ Millions of hearts – For one heart – Vaccine for Covid-19 patients” contributed by thousands of The Buddha's followers, monks and benefactors in pagodas in the city.

Speaking at the money-giving ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC To Thi Bich Chau highly appreciated the activities and contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha which has always joined hands with the city authorities in social security programs especially in the fight against Covid-19.

By Hoai Nam - Translated by Anh Quan