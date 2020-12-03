Vietnam Coffee Day 2020 expected to take place in HCMC this month

The information was yesterday released at a press conference on Vietnam Coffee Day 2020.

According to President of the Vietnam Coffee – Cacao Association Mr. Luong Van Tu, the Vietnamese coffee industry accounts for 10 percent of the country’s agricultural export turnover. To mark great contributions from the coffee industry, the Vietnamese Prime Minister selected December 10 as Vietnam Coffee Day.



Vietnam Coffee Day has ever held in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Nong and Gia Lai, known as the capitals of coffee which attracted the attention of international friends and local people nationwide.









By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong