Vietnam - Cuban diplomatic ties marked in HCM City

The event was also to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association in HCM City.

Addressing the event, HUFO Chairwoman Truong Thi Hien highlighted the close relations between the two countries, saying that despite historical changes, the friendship between the two Parties and countries has been constantly strengthened and become a valuable asset of the two nations.

Vietnam always remembers and appreciates valuable support the Cuban people gave to Vietnam during the war time in the past and the national construction, protection and development at present, she stressed.

Hien said HUFO has always actively operated under the foreign policy and motto of the Party and Government, contributing to the sound relations between people of HCM City and Cuba.

The association works to play its role as a bridge to promote economic cooperation and culture exchange between HCM City and Cuban localities, while effectively coordinating with Cuba’s Consulate General in HCM City in organising various exchange programme, thus upholding solidarity between the two countries, she noted.

Indira Lopez Arguelles, Cuban Consul General in HCM City, said the cooperation between the two countries has been increasingly enhanced across fields such as construction, education, health and agriculture.

She expressed her deep gratitude of the Cuban people for Vietnam’s support and solidarity, and said that Cuba wishes to learn from Vietnam's experience in national development and pledges to be ready to cooperate and support Vietnam in the spheres of educational development, culture, health and biotechnology.

On the occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to individuals of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the people-to-people diplomacy work and efforts connecting the solidarity between people of HCM City and Cuba.

