Vietnam, US continue development of multifaceted relations

At the meeting, the city Party chief said that the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak greatly affected many activities of the two countries but the relationship between the two sides has been continuously promoting.



The visit is part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, contributing to the peacekeeping and regional and global development.



It is expected that Ho Chi Minh City would continue promoting further multifaceted cooperation with the United States, especially in the context of 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States, added Mr. Nhan.



The Vietnam-US Economic Forum was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan shakes hand with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J Kritenbrink (Photo: Viet Dung)



The recent visits of US naval ships and aircraft carriers to Vietnam, cooperation development for regional peace and security, cooperation of the United States in overcoming the war consequences including dioxin detoxification were also appreciated.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan poses a photo with U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J Kritenbrink and the U.S Embassy’s officials and staffs (Photo:Viet Dung)



At the meeting, the US ambassador highlighted the city’s efforts and results in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, assistance of facemasks and medical equipment provided by the Vietnamese Government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the moment, the city can organize the forum under online form in three bridges including the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the United States.With many experiences of organizing recent online events, the city would successfully hold the forum to share successes and development guidance for HCMC- U.S relations, notably economy sector.Besides, both sides need to issue policies of economy development and cooperation within the next ten years.The city leaders hoped that the partner would pay more and more attentions to the city’s creative urban projects, increase cooperation between Fulbright University in the city and the city authorities.Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City and the United States are expected to have more and more educational cooperation projects in the near future such as Arizona University Project.On the occasion, Mr. Nhan also sent best wishes to the US ambassador as well as affirmed an important role of the ambassador in the two countries’ good relations development.Additionally, the ambassador thanked Vietnam’s assistance for finding the missing US soldiers in the war.In the second-haft months of the year, the two nations are expected to have many meaningful activities to mark the 25 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States, including online activities.Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink affirmed that the partnership between Vietnam and the United States has been appreciated, especially economic and trade relations over the past 25 years.At a recent meeting with the US business community in Ho Chi Minh City, US businesses shared experiences and wanted to increase their cooperation projects in the near future.Over past 25 years, many US pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies have been established and operated in Ho Chi Minh City.The US ambassador also expressed his satisfaction about the defense and security cooperation between the two countries and the achievements of the US-Vietnam cooperation in the East Sea; support of the United States for Vietnam in peacekeeping in South Sudan.The US Ambassador expressed his pride for the development of Fulbright University in Ho Chi Minh City and hoped that more and more Vietnamese students would participate in study abroad programs in the United States, far surpassing the current number of 30,000 students.