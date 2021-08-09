  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese Americans propose to present 50,000 vials of Moderna vaccine to HCMC

Vietnamese American lawyer Vo Duc Duy, the co-founder of the US law firm Santa Lawyer cum executive director of Santa Int'l Lawyers Company in Vietnam and his associates expressed their intent of presenting 50,000 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, equivalent to 500,000 Moderna vaccine doses to HCMC.

Vietnamese Americans propose to present 50,000 vials of Moderna vaccine to HCMC ảnh 1 Residents are vaccinated against Covid-19 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
On August 9, head of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Phung Cong Dung signed and sent an urgent document on this presentation suggestion to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.
On August 3, Mr. Vo Duc Duy sent a letter extending the wish of presenting the city 50,000 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
Accordingly, the law firm has successfully negotiated with a pharmaceutical company of the United States to buy 50,000 vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to offer directly to residents in HCMC, contributing to the fight against Covid-19 outbreak in the southern hub.
In order to effectively use the Covid-19 vaccines, the Vietnamese American entrepreneur wished that the HCMC Party Committee to receive the doses of vaccines, propose to the Ministry of Health to promptly complete administrative procedures.
The HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs has proposed for the approval of the HCMC People’s Committee to coordinate with the Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Department of External Relations and the Customs Department to receive these vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

