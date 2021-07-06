  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Warehouse in District 10 isolated due to new case of Covid-19

The People’s Committee of Ward 14, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City has just decided on temporary cessation of Binh An warehouse based on C30, B5 Lot, Thanh Thai Street, Ward 14 due to a new case of Covid-19. 
According to the People’s Committee of Ward 14, the SARS- Cov-2 virus-positive person is working at a warehouse of P.D Logistics Company in the area.

To tighten and strengthen pandemic prevention and control measures as well as prevent the spread of Covid-19, the local authorities have conducted symptom monitoring and tracking measures to find suspected cases, and required all the people who had ever arrived at the warehouse from June 23 to July 7 to promptly contact with the nearest medical centers for isolation instruction and Covid-19 testing following the regulations.


