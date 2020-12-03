WB regarded as HCMC’s important partner

The city’s leaders expressed his sincere congratulations for her appointment as the new Country Director of the World Bank in Vietnam.



He believed that Ms. Carolyn Turk who has 22 years working for WB, gained much experience in the field of development cooperation and is the author of many reports on poverty alleviation and gender inequality will contribute to the Vietnam-WB’s further development.

The city chairman affirmed that HCMC always considers WB as an important and traditional partner. WB has provided HCMC with ODA capital amounting to US$800 million for projects of the city’s Environmental Sanitation, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and the second phase of the Development Policy Operation (DPO) program. Notably, the WB has currently supported HCMC to complete the planning of the highly interactive innovation district in the East of the city.

For her part, Ms. Carolyn Turk highly appreciated the role and development potentials of HCMC. She believed that the southern hub will continue to use WB’ loans effectively, contributing to the development goals of Vietnam.





By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh