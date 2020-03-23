Young medicine students, doctors in HCMC volunteer to Covid-19 prevention work

More than 200 young doctors and staffs in medical clinics and infirmaries in the city, members of the Young Physician Association and juniors, seniors of medicine universities went to worker dorms and residential quarters in districts 6, 8 and Thu Duc and teachers and students.



Additionally, volunteers also sprayed disinfectants in orphanages , public houses for homeless children and worker dorms. They gave two toilet basins to Primary School Lnih Dong and Senior High School Ngo Chi Quoc in Thu Duc District.

Besides, they helped patients in quarantine wards in districts 7, 12, Nha Be, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi to fill out health declaration forms.





By Thai Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong