Young people in HCMC volunteer to donate blood

The activity was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the city, Cho Ray Hospital and the Red Cross Society.



Blood donors washed their hands with surgical hand rub, wore facemasks and had their health checked before donating blood.

Because students are enjoying long holiday due to coronavirus fears still on the rise, employees, workers, and young men at residential quarters joined in the festival.

According to Director of Youth Social Work Center from Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Duong Ngoc Tuan, shortage of blood in the city normally is seen before, during and after Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year); therefore, the festival of blood donation aims to provide blood for treatment demand and respond to the health’s appeal of blood donation.



Blood donors had their hand wahsed (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan