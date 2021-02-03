13th National Party Congress charts comprehensive strategy: Professor

Prof. Tran Ngoc Anh from Indiana University Bloomington and Director of the Vietnam Initiative told the Vietnam News Agency on February 1 that the key to the strategy lies with the responsibility-related mechanism.

A minister must be responsible for his ministry’s performance and a provincial leader must take responsibility for the implementation of tasks in his or her locality, he explained.

Their performance needs to be assessed objectively and publicly, he added.

Over the past five years, according to the professor, Vietnam completed three major tasks: maintaining macro stability and stable politics, signing many free trade agreements, and strongly supporting enterprises.

He also pointed out three major challenges facing the country in the years to come: human resources quality, institutional obstacles with overlapping regulations, and the environment, with air pollution in the north, flooding in the central region, and drought in the south.

Vietnam will have opportunities to penetrate into major markets as COVID-19 vaccines are administered shortly around the world, he said.