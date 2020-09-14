AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue

The statement was part of a press release issued by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on September 12 on the outcomes of the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), as part of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM 53) and Related Meetings that took place from September 9 – 12.

Cambodia encourages all parties, especially those directly concerned, to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) to reinforce trust and confident, the official said, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue between the parties and peaceful resolution of dispute in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the 1982 Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), during such process.

According to the release, the official stressed two major security challenges, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the big powers rivalries and unilateral disengagement from international commitments at a time the world needs more galvanised efforts.

He recalled the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Statement on the Importance of Maintaining Peace and Stability in Southeast Asia that expressed a strong desire to maintain regional peace, security, stability and neutrality.

He also expressed Cambodia’s support for international efforts to achieve a peaceful, complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation in the Korean peninsula, in particular through the ARF.