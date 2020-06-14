ASEAN, China to promote digital economy cooperation

Speaking at the virtual opening ceremony for the ASEAN-China digital economy cooperation year, Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei said the two sides will expand cooperation in 5G, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, as well as digital epidemic prevention.

By 2025, ASEAN's digital economy is expected to increase from 1.3 percent of GDP in 2015 to 8.5 percent, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi said.

China is at the forefront of the development of digital infrastructure and is a valuable partner of ASEAN in promoting the development of the digital economy in the region, he added.

During the January-May period, ASEAN was China's largest trading partner, with trade up by 4.2 percent year on year to about US$241 billion, accounting for 14.7 percent of China's total foreign trade, Chinese customs data showed.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.