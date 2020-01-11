ASEAN Defence SOM Plus Working Group meeting opens

The three-day meeting is to make preparations for documents and contents of the seventh ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus) to report to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM Plus), which will take place in Hanoi this August.

Participants will review progress of Experts’ Working Group of ADMM Plus in the 2017-2019 period and a new action plan for the 2020-2022 one, and contribute opinions to documents of the seventh ADMM Plus.

They will also make preparations for the ADSOM Plus and discuss related issues.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh said ASEAN’s central role in the regional security architecture must be maintained.

Vietnam will promote initiatives by prior ASEAN Chairs, he added, affirming that the country’s prioritised agenda in 2020 will be for ASEAN’s common interests.