They underscored the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and welcomed new progress in building an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Speaking at the meeting, Son said over the past three decades, ARF has proven its values and strength in promoting dialogues, cooperation and trust building in the region.
Expressing his concern over socio-economic impacts caused by Covid-19, the minister called for joint efforts against the pandemic, and suggested partners in ARF, especially countries that are taking the lead in vaccine production, continue their cooperation with ASEAN to ensure fair and equitable vaccine access and facilitate the transfer of vaccine production technology.
For the East Sea issue, he reiterated the principle stance of ASEAN and Vietnam, and stressed the significance of promoting trust, exercising restraint, and taking no actions that would complicate the situation and harm the maritime environment.
Disputes and differences should be resolved through peaceful measures in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), he said.
The minister affirmed that Vietnam will actively work with other ASEAN member countries and China to build an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.
At the end of the event, countries adopted a statement on promoting the youth, peace and security agenda.