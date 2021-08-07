Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA) Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led the Vietnamese delegation to the forum, which gathered representatives from 27 countries.



Exchanging views on the ARF’s future direction, participating countries reaffirmed the importance of the ARF as a leading forum for promoting dialogue and constructive cooperation regarding security issues in the region. They supported the ARF in enhancing its actions and continuing to play an important role in the regional architecture with ASEAN at the center.

The meeting approved 38 activities for 2021-2022 in such areas as peacekeeping, marine waste, the law of the sea and fisheries, and ferry traffic safety. In particular, Vietnam will co-chair some of them, including those on strengthening cooperation on law enforcement at sea; security and safety standards in the use of nuclear energy; and disease response and recovery.

On international and regional issues, the forum shared a common perception on the importance of peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

The 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF-28) took place virtually on August 6. (Photo: VNA)