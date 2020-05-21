ASEAN’s efforts against COVID-19 lauded

Scholars and officials shared the view that apart from the pandemic combat, the grouping has made outstanding performance in balancing relations with its major partners.

Dr. Tan Hsien-Li, Director for the ASEAN Law and Policy Program at the CIL, said the sharing of information at ASEAN video conferences has helped raise the awareness of countries about the acute respiratory disease, and better their information work.

Prof. Tommy Koh, CIL Chairman, pointed to solidarity and cooperation as two important identities of ASEAN during the hard time, citing the medical support Vietnam and Brunei have provided for other ASEAN member countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tao Thi Thanh Huong said Vietnam, in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and other ASEAN member countries have taken prompt actions and closely coordinated and cooperated with each other, and with their partners in the fight against the pandemic.

It is the close coordination that has helped the countries contain the spread of the COVID-19, and ensure food security and safety, she stressed, adding it must be maintained in the post-pandemic recovery period and the implementation of the grouping’s goals.

Participating scholars also lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the pandemic combat, especially its prompt and drastic response.