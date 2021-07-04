At least 17 killed in Philippine military plane crash

The air force C-130 aircraft, which was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city in Mindanao to Sulu’s main town of Jolo, crashed in a southern province after missing the runway on July 4. It was trying to land in Patikul city in Sulu province.

The Philippine Army's Chief Lieut. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that the plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.

Initial information revealed that the aircraft was carrying 85 people. However, Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

Rescuers are working hard in a hope to find more survived people.

