Australia helps Vietnam develop hi-tech agriculture

The project is part of the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Grant Pilot Programme (AVEG) of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. It is expected to equip Vietnamese agricultural producers with practical information and understanding of newly-emerging consumer trends over the globe.

Asialink Business Manager Rob Law, who directly manages the project, emphasised that Australia’s agro-tech ecosystem has a long history and is in a good position to help Vietnamese businesses solve challenges, and support the implementation of the rapidly growing technological revolution in Vietnam.

He also said that through the project, Asialink will cooperate with Beanstalk to promote and realise the GRAFT Vietnam Challenge 2021, a first-of-its-kind landing pad programme for leading AgriTech entrepreneurs to scale up in Vietnam.

On July 1, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan announced the launch of the AVEG. Under this programme, the Australian Government is providing AUD2.5 million (nearly US$2 million ) to 28 small-scale projects to create economic opportunities and deepen business cooperation.

The minister is expected to visit Vietnam in a next couple of days, as part of his two-week tour of Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US to boost trade and investment with the five partners.