Cambodia, China kick off Golden Dragon exercise despite coronavirus

The opening ceremony was chaired by RCAF commander-in-chief Vong Pisen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian.

Themed “Together against terrorism and for humanitarian operations”, the drill drew the participation of about 2,200 soldiers. It will run until March 30.

The Golden Dragon exercise was first held in 2016.

Key activities this year involve mine clearance, deactivation of unexploded ordnance or chemical weapons, fighting with tanks, rescuing hostages, and humanitarian aid activities.

The exercise aims to strengthen the alliance between the two militaries to counter terrorism, support disaster relief activities, and ensure peace and security in the respective countries and the globle as a whole.