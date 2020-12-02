Cambodia exports more than 600,000 tonnes of milled rice in 11 months

Of the total, more than 481,000 tonnes of the rice exports was fragrant rice, and 113,703 tonnes was milled rice of various kinds, while around 6,151 tonnes was parboiled rice.

“There are more than 60 countries that have ordered rice from Cambodia in the first 11 months, including 24 out of 28 countries in the European Union, China, six ASEAN member countries and 29 from other continents,” Sakhon said.

He added that in the first 11 months, Cambodia exported around 234,940 tonnes of rice to China (39.09 percent), 188,436 tonnes to the EU (31.35 percent), 78,208 tonnes to ASEAN (13.01 percent), and 99,461 tonnes to other destinations in 29 countries (16.55 percent).