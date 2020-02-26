Cambodia extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor park

In a letter sent to a leader of Angkor Enterprise on February 25, the Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance said the one-day ticket priced at US$37 each will be extended to two days, the $62 three-day tickets will be valid for five days, and the $72 seven-day tickets used for 10 days.

The new decision will take effect within four months, starting from February 25.

Tourist arrivals at the world-famous Angkor Archaeological Park saw a 15 percent decrease last year, but the government said it has mapped out a plan to address the problem.

Angkor Enterprise, a public administration under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Tourism and under the financial supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, sold entrance passes to 2.2 million foreign tourists, earning $99 million in 2019, down 2.5 million in arrivals and $116 million in value from 2018.