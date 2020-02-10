Cambodia: fainting foreigner not caused by coronavirus

Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Ly Sovann said that after medical examination of the Indian-British man, his fainting was diagnosed to be caused by exhaustion.

Earlier, on February 7, Cambodian media reported that Jia Jianhua, 60, a Chinese citizen, the first and only person who has been tested positive for 2019-nCoV, has been gradually recovering and could be discharged from hospital as early as next week.

According to Cambodian officials, more than 3,000 Chinese citizens from Wuhan city have come to Cambodia since the outbreak of 2019-nCoV-caused acute respiratory disease in China. They arrived in Cambodia before Chinese authorities decided to close Wuhan city on January 23 in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

At present, local administrations in Cambodia are keeping a close watch on related situations as part of efforts to fight the disease.