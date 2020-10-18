Cambodia: Flood death toll rises to 18

Tropical storm-triggered rains caused floods in 19 of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces since the beginning of the month. The worst-hit provinces included Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, and Kandal as well as the southwestern suburb of Phnom Penh.

The floods have also inundated 51,133 houses and 204,650 hectares of rice and other crops, the committee’s spokesman said. So far, 12,958 hectares of the affected rice and other crops have been destroyed.

Transportation has also been disrupted, as several major roads in the worst-hit provinces have been closed.

Local authorities have carried out necessary relief measures to support the people.

Floods usually hit Cambodia between August and October. Last year, floods claimed 30 lives and storms killed eight people and injured 131 others, according to the NCDM.

