Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19

The statement was released on July 4 after the ASEM Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) via videoconference on July 2-3, which was chaired by Sok Siphana, senior advisor of the Cambodian government.

Siphana expressed his sincere appreciation for the support that all ASEM partners have extended to help Cambodia host the ASEM 13. He highlighted Cambodia’s efforts, both logistically and substantively, in ensuring the success of the summit.

Due to COVID-19, however, all ASEM SOM participants unanimously expressed their understanding of and support for Cambodia’s request to postpone the ASEM 13 to mid-2021, he said.

Founded in 1996, ASEM is comprised of 53 partners, encompassing 21 Asian countries, 30 European countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the European Commission.

Collectively, ASEM partners represent 65 percent of the global economy, 60 percent of the world's population, 55 percent of the world’s trade and 75 percent of the world’s tourism.