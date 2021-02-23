Cambodia remains social activities after new COVID-19 outbreak

All social activities can remain as usual, but preventive measures must be reinforced, said Hun Sen in his special statement broadcast live by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

All social activities, including weddings and ritual ceremonies, sports activities will not be postponed or cancelled and schools will not be shut down, he underlined, advising Cambodia people to continue wearing a facemask, washing hands and keeping a safety distance of 1.5 metres as well as avoid going to crowded places or closed areas with only air conditioning.

If the situation is well addressed, Cambodia could end the “February 20 community infection outbreak" within one month, he added.

Earlier, on February 20, Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh, mostly in Koh Pich island area and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium.

As of February 22 morning, a total of 78 cases related to this outbreak were detected, raising the national tally to 568, including 473 recoveries.