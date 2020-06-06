Cambodia to monitor all social media posts

During a monthly meeting at the National Police Headquarters, Gen. Savoeun requested all police officers to pay attention to maintaining security, public safety, and especially prevent hostile groups who attempt to overthrow the government, according to National Police spokesman Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khoeun.

He called on social media platform users to post information to serve social interests rather than to destroy society, Kim Khoeun said.

Kim Khoeun also stressed that Cambodian police will take legal action against those who insult the King, post untrue information or incite people not to repay their bank debts.

Last week, Interior Minister Sar Kheng slammed former opposition party leader Sam Rainsy for instigating people to start a civil disobedience campaign to obtain debt relief and to stop servicing loans.