Cambodian approves two new coal-fired power projects

The approval was made during a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Khmer Time newspaper reported.

The 265-megawatt plant will be constructed in northern Oddar Meanchey province by local firm Han Seng Coal Mines Co., Ltd. It is due to generate power in 2022.

Meanwhile, the 700-megawatt plant will be built in southern Koh Kong province by a joint venture between Indonesia’s Royal Group and Chinese firm Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd.

It is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024.

Currently, Cambodia has two thermal power plants in Preah Sihanouk with a combined capacity of 505 megawatts.