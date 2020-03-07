Cambodian Gov’t to put forth new economic measures against COVID-19

Meas Soksensan said at the Council of Ministers this week that as it is impossible to fully gauge the financial damage caused by the outbreak, the Cambodian Government will focus on supporting garment and tourism industries.

“The garment sector is affected more than other sectors, so we will facilitate the import of raw materials and mid-finished components for production and assembly in the country, ready for export,’’Meas was quoted by Khmer Times as saying.

He added that strengthening tax revenues is another measure to strengthen the national income in the face of the fiscal downturn.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said on February 25 that Cambodia’s economic growth in 2020 would not be at the same rate as previously predicted at 6.5 percent as the COVID-19 epidemic is affecting the country’s economic pillars, especially tourism. The national economy is projected to expand only about 6 percent this year.

The Cambodian Health Ministry said on March 5 that local authorities had put 44 people under quarantine for having contact with a Japanese man reportedly diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2.

The man took a flight from Cambodia to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City before taking a connecting flight to Japan’s Nagoya.