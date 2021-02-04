He also congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

He emphasised that the 13th National Party Congress was a political event of great importance of Vietnam, and appreciated the role and prestige of Party General Secretary and State President Trong in the cause of national construction and defence.

He also expressed his delight at the great, comprehensive achievements of historic significance that Vietnam has reaped in recent years. He said he believes that under the leadership of the CPV, led by Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue to gain many new and greater attainments in the national renewal, building and defence, and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Cambodian leader also sent his best wishes to the Communist Party of Vietnam and its General Secretary on the occasion of the Party’s 91st founding anniversary.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sincerely thanked CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen for his congratulations, as well as the CPP Central Committee, agencies, organisations and individuals of Cambodia for their congratulatory messages to Vietnamese partners, saying these vividly demonstrated the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, long-term, and sustainable cooperation between the two nations.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Cambodia on the great and important achievements it has made in recent years and expressed his belief that under the ruling of King Norodom Sihamoni and the sound leadership of the Senate, National Assembly and Government of Cambodia, the Cambodian people will overcome all difficulties to continue gaining many new greater and more comprehensive attainments, making Cambodia more prosperous and positively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Both leaders highly valued and expressed their pleasure with the intensive and extensive development in all fields of the cooperation between the two parties and the two countries in recent years, bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations. They affirmed that the two sides would continue to coordinate closely and effectively implement the high-level agreements between senior leaders of the two parties and the two countries.

Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to develop their good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation sustainably, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong respectfully invited CPP President and Prime Minister Hun Sen to arrange a visit to Vietnam and the latter also invited the former to visit Cambodia in an appropriate time.