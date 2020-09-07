Cambodian PM: globalisation, multilateral trade vital for global growth

The Cambodian PM made the statement at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit which was held virtually on September 4 - 5 and co-hosted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

In his speech, he called on countries to continue strengthening the momentum of globalisation, which has significantly contributed to economic growth and created unprecedented conditions that promote poverty reduction and livelihood of people from all walks of lives.

He said in the context of globalisation, countries must ensure that their cooperative mechanism can maintain the spirit of open-mindedness and support for multilateral trade, by speeding up social and economic interlinkages to support each country's development in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

He held that to restore global prosperity, countries should altogether respond urgently and responsibly to overcome the challenging issues, along with fears that have been dividing up countries, through the implementation of pragmatic strategies and actions aiming at strengthening the value of peace, dignity and solidarity with equal footing and mutual respects.

According to the Cambodian PM, in this sense, each country should play more active and interactive roles in global governance in a flexible, constructive and responsible manner, especially to contribute to the global orders in order to maintain peace and security, the key prerequisites for trade and long-term sustainable and prosperous growth for the whole world.