Today, it is no longer a place to fight, it is a market. Borders of Cambodia-Thailand and Cambodia-Vietnam are now enriched with skyscrapers, industrial zones, and special economic zones, he added.

During a meeting with Vietnam’s permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh last week, Hun Sen called on the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation and facilitate border trade, contributing to a two-way trade to US$5 billion next year.