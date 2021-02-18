Cambodian Prime Minister allots more aid to border provinces

Meanwhile, more than 7,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first five days of the campaign by the Ministries of Health and National Defence.

In response to instructions from Hun Sen, representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Health met on February 16 to review and revise the sub-decree concerning the implementation of health measures at the borders.

Health ministry secretary of state York Sambath announced the provision of new funding, food and other materials for the provinces of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, and Pailin.

Battambang and Banteay Meanchey were allotted 300 million riel while Oddar Meanchey and Pailin were given 400 million riel and 500 million riel, respectively.

Health ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine announced that the first five days of the voluntary public vaccination campaign had seen more than 2,000 people, including 698 women, receive the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China. Meanwhile, 556 others were declined due to health problems.

The defence ministry announced on February 15 that 4,969 members of the armed forces had been vaccinated, including soldiers and police.

Cambodia has recorded 479 COVID-19 cases so far, of whom 470 have recovered. There have been no fatalities reported in the country.