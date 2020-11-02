Cambodia’s rice exports up 17 percent in 10 months

Figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries show that Cambodia shipped 174,391 tonnes of milled rice to European countries, up 32 percent, and 194,441 tonnes others to the Chinese market, up 36 percent.

Rice export to ASEAN countries rose by 13 percent to 71,882 tonnes and to other markets 95,581 tonnes, the report read.

Cambodia also exported 1.4 million tonnes of paddy rice to neighbouring countries - Vietnam and Thailand.

Last year, the Southeast Asian country shipped 620,106 tonnes to foreign markets.