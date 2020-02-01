Coronavirus outbreak: Singapore denies entry to foreigners from China

The ban will take effect on February 1.

Citizens of Singapore and long-time passport holders who have been to China will be able to come into the city state.

Speaking to the media, Singaporean Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the government has decided to widen travel restrictions to all new visitors.

Singapore has so far recorded 13 infection cases, all from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The same day, Japan advised its citizens in China to consider returning home and limited travelling in Wuhan.

Its Foreign Ministry also urged Japanese citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to China.