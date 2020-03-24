Countries in Southeast Asia step up efforts to curb COVID-19 spread

On March 23, Indonesia’s Jakarta capital closed cinemas and other entertainment venues to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the Indonesian National Police noted this country also deployed 465,000 police officers nationwide to disperse any public gatherings “for the sake of public safety”.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said doctors and other medical staff would receive bonuses ranging from 5 million rupiah to 15 million rupiah (US$300 – 900) per month in regions that have declared an emergency.

In Myanmar, local media reported that its Ministry for Health and Sports has urged the country’s migrant workers returning from Thailand to self-quarantine as it doesn’t have sufficient infrastructure to quarantine a large number of people at the same time.

Union Minister for Health and Sports Myint Htwe advised them to stay at home for 14 days to prevent spread of the viral disease among their communities and to report respective healthcare centres every day during this period.

In Malaysia, this country will consider extending its movement control order (MCO), which is set to expire on March 31.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the National Security Council will make consideration according to effects of the MCO, which began on March 18.

He cited police as reporting that nearly 90 percent of the population have complied with the MCO, hoping this rate will reach 100 percent.

According to him, the Malaysian Government decided to add 600 million ringgits to purchase medical equipment and materials and recruit more healthcare workers to cope with COVID-19.

On March 23, Malaysia recorded 212 COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 1,518. This is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day. The pandemic has so far killed 14 people in Malaysia.