COVID-19 infections suddenly increase in Cambodia, Philippines

Sihanoukville city is the second largest "hotspot" in Cambodia after the capital city of Phnom Penh, recording a series of infections related to the “COVID-19 Community Event” on February 20. They were followed by Prey Veng and Kandal provinces.

According to a press release by the Cambodian Ministry of Health, Prey Veng province bordering Vietnam was considered as a complicated "outbreak" with a series of casinos and entertainment areas here blocked and closed. These areas have reported a total of 12 COVID-19 infections so far.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ministry of Health confirmed an additional 2,668 cases of COVID-19 on the same day, bringing the total cases to 600,428.

The total number of fatalities in the country increased by seven to 12,528, the ministry said.

At a meeting on March 7 with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Health Minister Francisco Duque said the number of new infections increased in metropolitan Manila and other areas. Specifically, there are two cities in Manila being at critical risk and three at high risk.

Rabindra Abeyanghe – a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines, stressed that it is necessary to tighten regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19 in community, including early detection, quarantine and management of COVID-19 patients.