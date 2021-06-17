Cuba willing to cooperate with Vietnam in Covid-19 vaccine supply

Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long held online talks with Cuban Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda on June 16 Cuban Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda made the statement during online talks with Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on June 16.



Long thanked Cuba for its goodwill, saying the Vietnamese health ministry totally supports the cooperation.

The Cuban side also noted with pleasure the cooperative ties between the two countries, and pledged to closely coordinate with Vietnam to ensure successful collaboration.