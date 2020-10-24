Death toll from flooding in Cambodia rises to 39

From September 1 to October 22, the floods have affected 110 cities and districts in 19 of the 25 provinces and Phnom Penh capital city.

A total of 120,785 families or 483,140 people have been affected, of them 11,554 families or 46,216 people have been evacuated to the safety grounds, it added.

Besides, 111,354 houses, 707 schools, 310,000 hectares of rice and other crops, as well as many roads, bridges and canals have been flooded and damaged, the Khmer Times reported.

Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier this week admitted that flooding has caused more difficulties for Cambodia, which has faced losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.