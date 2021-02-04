Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations updated on Party Congress’s outcomes

Addressing foreign ambassadors and chargé d’affaires and chief representatives of international organisations, Chairman of the commission Hoang Binh Quan said after more than seven working days with a high sense of responsibility, the congress fulfilled its agenda and wrapped up with highly successful outcomes.

The documents adopted at this congress had been prepared very early and thoroughly with opinions of people from all social strata and overseas Vietnamese taken into consideration, he said, noting that they are the essence of the wisdom, will, and aspirations of the entire Party and people in making guidelines and policies for national development.

The congress continued to affirm the persistence in and the creative application and development of the Marxism - Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in accordance with the reality in Vietnam, the persistence in the goal of national independence in association with socialism, the continuation of comprehensive promotion of “Doi moi” (Renewal), proactive and active integration into the world, and the fast and sustainable development of the country in the new period, the official added.

Quan underlined that the documents adopted at the 13th congress identified the strategic vision and national development aspirations for not only 2025 but also 2030 and 2045.

The event targets that by 2025, when Vietnam celebrates the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, it will become a developing country with modernity-oriented industry and move up out of the lower-middle income level; by 2030, when the Party marks its centenary, Vietnam will be a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income; and by 2045, when the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, turns 100, the country will become a developed one with high income.

To realise those targets and vision, the congress identified 12 national development orientations for 2021 - 2030, he added.

With regard to external relations, Quan said the 13th National Party Congress upheld the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations; being a friend, a trustworthy partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; ensuring to the utmost the country and people’s interests on the basis of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation; and making proactive and active efforts to intensively and comprehensively integrate into the world.

He also notified diplomatic delegations and international organisations of the results of the election of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission for the 13th tenure, adding that Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Also at the meeting, he thanked international parties, organisations, and friends’ attention to and support for the 13th National Party Congress as seen through the 368 congratulatory letters and messages sent to the event, which he described as a considerable source of support for the congress and also a vivid illustration of the increasingly extensive and intensive relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and political parties, organisations, and friends around the globe.