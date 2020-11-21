Energy connection important pillar for ASEAN’s sustainable development: official

An made the statement at the 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM 38), themed 'Energy transition toward sustainable development', that took place online on Thursday.

He highlighted the strong development of ASEAN over the last five decades, saying that 2020 marks five years of the formation and development of the ASEAN Economic Community, which plays a central role in dialogue and co-operation.

He agreed with the theme of AMEM 38 because it demonstrates the goal of developing a sustainable, green, and clean ASEAN energy market.

An requested participants focus on discussing and approving the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase II (2021-2025), which proposes targets and actions to promote energy transition, strengthen resilience through exchanges and deeper co-operation, and expand bilateral and multilateral electricity trading.

He also asked for approval of the publication 'The 6th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO6)' to provide policymakers with information and knowledge about regional trends and challenges in energy, towards encouraging all ASEAN members to participate in the process.

An also noted that adopting the target on the proportion of renewable energy sources in the ASEAN energy structure is a foundation for promoting the development and use of renewable energy in the region.

He emphasised the need to propose policy initiatives to enhance the integration of renewable energy into the ASEAN grid.

It is necessary to propose measures to promote co-operation on energy efficiency and conservation and to develop human resources in energy management, finance and technology to enact policies on energy development diversification, he said.

Attention should also be given to building mechanisms to attract investment in developing energy infrastructure and transmission lines, he added.

Ministers at the event witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the second phase of the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP), with the exchange capacity committed between the parties increasing to 300 MW from 2022.

In the framework of AMEM 38, the ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) was held online on the same day, during which senior ASEAN policymakers and representatives from global organisations and businesses discussed issues relating to public-private partnerships (PPPs) and energy security solutions.

Enterprises, organisations, and individuals operating in the energy sector provided up-to-date information on ASEAN’s energy development trends and orientations and sought opportunities to engage in or promote investment and business activities in the region’s energy sector.

As part of the forum, the ASEAN Energy Awards 2020 were held on Thursday, honouring outstanding businesses, organisations, and individuals that made significant contributions to ASEAN’s energy industry in 2019-2020.