EU announces three new cooperation program with ASEAN

The announcement of the new projects was made during the virtual opening of the third ASEAN-EU Cooperation and Scholarships Day.

Specifically, EUR5 million will be provided for a project supporting smart and sustainable urbanisation, another EUR5 million for a scheme on sustainable forest management, and EUR3 million for the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions.

The EU Ambassador stressed that the announcement of the three projects demonstrates the strong commitment of the EU and ASEAN to enhancing their partnership and cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainty.

The EU is ASEAN’s most significant partner in development cooperation, supporting the region with EUR250 million for regional integration programs between 2014-2020, in addition to EUR2 billion in bilateral support to ASEAN member states.