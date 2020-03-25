Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model

The article said when the disease was raging over the border in China, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc warned it would soon reach Vietnam and described the epidemic fight as the one against the enemy.

However, Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 depends in part on the mobilisation of medical and military personnel, according to the article.

The government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 have garnered popular support, judging by social media posts cheering health workers and a viral poster-style meme reading: “To stay at home is to love your country!”

Vietnam’s health ministry sends regular text messages about coronavirus-related news and health tips.

The article cited a recent survey by Nielsen Vietnam as saying the market research firm found the majority of respondents were “highly aware” of COVID-19’s symptoms.

On February 13, Vietnam became the first country after China to seal off a large residential area. It imposed a 21-day quarantine in part of Vinh Phuc province, north of Hanoi, where more than 10,000 people live, after cases were traced.

People found sharing “fake news” about the virus have been summoned by police and about 800 have been fined.

It also quoted praise for Vietnam’s proactiveness and consistency throughout the response by Kidong Park, the World Health Organization’s representative in Hanoi, and Carl Thayer, a professor at the University of New South Wales Canberra.