Foreign media outlets report on election of Vietnam’s new leadership

The Chinese news agency Xinhua said the election of the CPV’s new leadership took place at the first plenum of the CPV Central Committee in the morning of January 31. The meeting elected the Party Central Committee’s Politburo, Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission along with its Chairman for the 13th tenure.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo News affirmed that the election result reflects the CPV’s leadership achievements with successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic growth maintenance last year.

The UK’s Reuters highlighted Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s appeal for strengthening the Party’s discipline and its consistent policy against corruption.

Meanwhile, France’s AFP news agency quoted Prof. Carl Thayer, an expert on Vietnamese studies from Australia’s New South Wales University as saying that with election result at the Congress, the CPV will continue cracking down on corruption during its new tenure.

The France24, Rappler, Channel News Asia and the Guardian also reported on the event.