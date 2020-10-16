Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM

She made the announcement at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi.

This would be PM Suga’s first overseas trip just a month after he took office. He follows his predecessor in selecting Vietnam for his first foreign destination after taking office, she noted.

The visit will take place in the context of the fruitfully developing Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, she said, adding that Japan has remained Vietnam’s leading economic partner, largest ODA provider, second-largest investor, and fourth-largest trade partner.

It aims to further enhance the bilateral relationship, seek ways to step up cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, human resources, education and training, and culture, and provide a forum for discussing regional and international issues of shared concern.

PM Suga is scheduled to hold talks with PM Phuc, meet with other Vietnamese leaders, and engage in other activities, according to the spokesperson.

“Vietnam welcomes PM Suga’s selection of Vietnam for his first overseas trip after taking office,” Hang said. “This is a vivid demonstration of the fruitful, strong, and practical development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership across different spheres.”

“We believe that the visit will go well and contribute significantly to promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership as well as the post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and development of the two countries,” she continued.

Hang said that during the talks between the two PMs, both sides will look at cooperation in certain fields, including national defence, in order to foster result-oriented cooperation in the field.

The two sides will also coordinate and effectively implement partnerships in peace-keeping, and strengthen collaboration in national defence within multilateral frameworks.

Hang reiterated Vietnam’s persistent policies on national defence, peace, and self-defence.

The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing positively in areas like investment, trade, culture, education, and national defence and security, she stressed.