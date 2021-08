Former US ambassador writes on US reconciliation with Vietnam

Book named “Nothing is Impossible: America’s Reconciliation with Vietnam” by former US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony to introduce the book, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc appreciated Osius’s great contributions to promoting great strides in Vietnam - US relations, especially the success of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s historic visit to the US in 2015. He is also the first US Ambassador to Vietnam to be honoured with the Friendship Order by the President of Vietnam.

Speaking highly of the book, Ngoc said that this is a very valuable reference for researchers, historians, scholars, students and those who directly deal with Vietnam - US relations. He emphasised the message that the book conveys about the significance and importance of building mutual trust and respect, especially respecting each other's political institutions, thus promoting reconciliation and mutual understanding between between two nations.

The diplomat also shared the author’s point of view that jointly supporting and encouraging the Vietnamese community in the US, especially the young generation, towards the homeland and promoting the spirit of reconciliation will help strengthen the foundation of long-term Vietnam-US relations.

On this occasion, Ambassador Ngoc congratulated Osius on his recent election as the President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Ngoc expressed his hope that Osius, in his new role, will make more active contributions to promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation between the US with Vietnam and ASEAN.

He thanked the valuable and practical contributions of the US business community and wished that they will continue to accompany, support for and cooperate actively with Vietnam to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and achieve sustainable economic recovery.

