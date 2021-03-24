Four Vietnamese honoured as excellent foreign workers in Japan

They are Than Van Hoang working for Osaka-based Okasan Kogyo, Dang Van Kien of Nitta group in Tokyo, Hoang Manh Hung of Sato Construction Management Company (Sacom) in Hokkaido and Nguyen Manh Duong of Masuko in Ibaraki.



At the awards ceremony (Source: Sato Construction Management Company (Sacom) The fifth worker honoured is a Myanmarese, Moon Aung of Ecowork in Shizuoka.

Phan Tien Hoang, chief representative of Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in Japan said the awards recognise the constant efforts of Vietnamese workers to sharpen their skills and adapt to the working environment in Japan, which is all the more significant in the context of the great impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of many trainees and workers of Vietnam and other countries in Japan.

As of late 2020, about 5,500 foreign workers were working in the construction industry in Japan.